Workers striking at Kouga Municipality

Breaking…

Kouga Municipality has closed today as workers are striking there because their temporary contracts were not renewed by the municipality.

Some of the strikers allegedly broke two access control gates at the municipality and some windows, plus some cars were allegedly damaged. The offices have been closed to ensure the safety of staff as well as the public, the municipality said.

The strike follows the call of municipal labour union, Samwu over the fact that Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers’ temporary contracts ended on 28 February and were not renewed. Some workers reportedly said the DA municipality gave their jobs to DA supporters.

Executive Mayor, Elza van Lingen, said the municipality believed it acted lawfully in ending the contracts. She added the municipality will lay charges in regard to damage caused.

(Edited by Bev Mortimer)

