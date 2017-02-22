Two men arrested in Humansdorp

Humansdorp police have arrested two suspects, 18 and 19 years-old, in connection with a house robbery in the town on 11 February 2017.

It is alleged the 77-year-old victim was overpowerted by three unknown suspects when she returned to her Voortrekker Street home at about 10 pm. The intruders allegedly tied her up and demanded cash. They took jewellery , plus a revolver and fled.

The woman was only discovered the next morning (12 February) by one of her employees who came looking for her.

Detectives and SAPS members from Humansdorp followed up on information and apprehended the two suspects at about 11.50 pm last night. Humansdorp. Detectives are searching for a third suspect and an arrest is imminent.

The suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court on tomorrow, 23 February 2017 on a charge of house robbery.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier Neil Jantjies, commended the team for their efficient efforts: “This serves as a warning to all criminals that no matter how long they hide, the police members in Humansdorp Cluster will not rest until the culprits are brought to book”.

