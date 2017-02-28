Zwartenbosch golf course manager shot and injured

By Bev Mortimer

Zwartenbosch Golf Course manager was shot and injured on Saturday night, 25 February, by an unknown suspect.

The manager, Jan Nel, 42, and his colleague, Gerhard Pretorius, had just locked up the clubhouse, outside Humansdorp, around 6.15 pm, and were about to drive off home in a bakkie. An unknown man, wearing a balaclava, suddenly appeared at the passenger window and indicated to Pretorius to lie down. The armed man then allegedly fired a shot at the Nel, injuring him at the back of his head.

The suspect fled on foot and the manager was taken to the local hospital for treatment. He sustained a flesh wound to the head and was released the same evening.

A shaken Nel told St Francis Chronicle he was traumatised by the incident. He said he fortunately moved his head forward and the bullet only scraped the back of his head, towards his left ear.

Humansdorp SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder. SAP detectives appeal to the community to come forward and report any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Contact: detective w/o, Llewellyn Hoffman: 076 779 5781; SAPS Humansdorp detectives: 042 200 1500; or SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.

