St Francis Bay man drowns while swimming at Cove

The body of a 35 year-old local man was found at the the Cove area of St Francis Bay yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the man drowned after disappearing under water while swimming. He was swept in the direction of the sea by rip currents.

His body was found by NSRI volunteer duty crew in the Cove wake zone after an erxtensive search. Sarah Smith, station commander of the local St Francis Bay NSRI. said at 3 pm NSRI crew dispatched rescue swimmers to the Cove following reports of a drowning in progress.

Two private boats near the scene, , with NSRI crew on board, responded, plus Private Care ambulance services, SAPS and EC Government Health EMS serrvices also responded.

The extensive search included the shoreline and a sweeping line, free-dive search by NSRI rescue swimmers. The body was recovered under water and brought to shore where it was handed to the SAP and Forensic Pathology Services.

NSRI St Francis Bay expresses its sincere condolences to family and friends who are receiving police assistance.

The SAP force has opened an inquest docket.

