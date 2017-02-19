Woman, 77, tied up and robbed at JBay retirement home

Three suspects overpowered a 77 year-old woman and tied her up in a Jeffreys Bay retirement home in the early hours of Friday morning, 17 February, bbefore making off with stolen goods.

The alleged suspects, gained entry to the retirement village in Wonderboom Crescent, searched the house and took off with jewellery, cellphones and a laptop.

The victim alerted the neighbours who alerted the local police force, which responded immediately. Detectives are searching for the suspects and following up on various leads.

Thd Jeffreys Bay SAPS requests second-hand dealers and businesses to be aware of any suspicious persons trying to sell items, such as jewellery, cellphones or a laptop and nd to report such incidents to the local police station immediately. Police warn dealers and people that purchasing stolen goods is a crime. . Anyone who can assist with information, which could lead to the arrest of the suspects, is requested to contact investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Eunice Potgieter at 042 200 6600, Jeffreys Bay SAPS at 042 2006800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

(Edited by St Francis Chronicle)

Also keep up to date with the latest news and ‘What’s Happening’ at St Francis and surrounds at on our Facebook Page . Click on ‘Like’ to follow us at:

https://www.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/?pnref=story

Advertisements