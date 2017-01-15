Eskom suspends supply interruptions to 5 municipalities who have paid

 

Sunday, 15 January 2017:

Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to five municipalities and confirms that payments have been received and payment plans agreed upon with Nketoana, Nala, Tokologo, and Mantsopa municipalities in the Free State Province; and Walter Sisulu municipality in the Eastern Cape Province.

Eskom will be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice.

 Eskom will continue with the supply interruptions of electricity to the remaining municipalities as follows:

FREE STATE

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence
Dihlabeng Bethlehem 16 January 2017
Fouriesburg
Rosendal
Paul Roux
Fateng-Tse-Ntsho
Panorama
Groenvoerlande  
Masilonyana Theunissen 16 January 2017
Brandfort
Winburg
Verkeerdevlei
 

 

 

NORTHERN CAPE

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence
Ubuntu Victoria-Wes 18 January 2017
Richmond
Renosterberg Van der Kloof 18 January 2017
Petrusville
Phillipstown

 

NORTH WEST

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence
Ventersdorp Ventersdorp 16 January 2017
Tshing Township
Appledraai
Buffelsvlei
Boikhutso
Toevlug
Doornkop
 

Mamusa

 

  

Schweizer-Reneke

  

16 January 2017
Naledi Vryburg 16 January 2017
Stella
Lekwa-Teemane Bloemhof 18 January 2017
Christiana
Maquassi Hills   18 January 2017
Wolmaransstad
Madibeng Britstown 18 January 2017
Industrial Area
Letlhabile
Oukasie
Damonsville
Elandsrand
Priminidia

 

Kgetleng Rivier Koster 18 January 2017
Swartruggens

 

MPUMALANGA

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence
eMalahleni Doornpoort 23 January 2017
Kwaguqa
Witbank
Churchill
Mkhondo Piet Retief
Amsterdam
Mbombela Mbombela Stadium/ Ilanga Mall
Riverside/ Nelsrivier
White River
Nelspruit
 

Lekwa

 Standerton
 

Msukaligwa

 Ermelo
 

Chief Albert Luthuli

 Carolina Town  
Silobela  

 

As previously communicated, the interruption of supply as a result of non-payment remains an agonising decision for Eskom, we take solace in the fact that we spared no effort to collect outstanding debts amicably. Eskom inter alia embarked on an extended Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000 (PAJA) process, engaged all relevant and affected stakeholders, including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and National Treasury, entered into multiple payment plans and offered the suppression of future interest, as an incentive.

 

In spite of the fact that both the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act 4 of 2006 and supply agreements (with the municipalities) empower Eskom to disconnect electricity completely, Eskom has opted for a softer approach of interrupting electricity between 06h00 – 08h00 and 17h00 – 19h30 (Monday to Friday) and 08h30 – 11h00 and 15h00 – 17h30 (Saturday and Sunday).

 

To avoid supply interruptions, the municipalities need to meet the following three requirements:

 

  • A cash payment as negotiated with each municipality
  • A written undertaking in the form of a Council Resolution that current accounts will be honoured going forward
  • A payment plan for the arrears supported by a Council Resolution

 

Municipal customers are encouraged to engage with their supply authorities to get updated information on their municipalities’ arrears situation.

