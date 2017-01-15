Eskom suspends supply interruptions to 5 municipalities who have paid

Sunday, 15 January 2017:

Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to five municipalities and confirms that payments have been received and payment plans agreed upon with Nketoana, Nala, Tokologo, and Mantsopa municipalities in the Free State Province; and Walter Sisulu municipality in the Eastern Cape Province.

Eskom will be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice.

Eskom will continue with the supply interruptions of electricity to the remaining municipalities as follows:

FREE STATE

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence Dihlabeng Bethlehem 16 January 2017 Fouriesburg Rosendal Paul Roux Fateng-Tse-Ntsho Panorama Groenvoerlande Masilonyana Theunissen 16 January 2017 Brandfort Winburg Verkeerdevlei

NORTHERN CAPE

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence Ubuntu Victoria-Wes 18 January 2017 Richmond Renosterberg Van der Kloof 18 January 2017 Petrusville Phillipstown

NORTH WEST

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence Ventersdorp Ventersdorp 16 January 2017 Tshing Township Appledraai Buffelsvlei Boikhutso Toevlug Doornkop Mamusa Schweizer-Reneke 16 January 2017 Naledi Vryburg 16 January 2017 Stella Lekwa-Teemane Bloemhof 18 January 2017 Christiana Maquassi Hills 18 January 2017 Wolmaransstad Madibeng Britstown 18 January 2017 Industrial Area Letlhabile Oukasie Damonsville Elandsrand Priminidia

Kgetleng Rivier Koster 18 January 2017 Swartruggens

MPUMALANGA

Local municipality Affected towns Date on which interruption will commence eMalahleni Doornpoort 23 January 2017 Kwaguqa Witbank Churchill Mkhondo Piet Retief Amsterdam Mbombela Mbombela Stadium/ Ilanga Mall Riverside/ Nelsrivier White River Nelspruit Lekwa Standerton Msukaligwa Ermelo Chief Albert Luthuli Carolina Town Silobela

As previously communicated, the interruption of supply as a result of non-payment remains an agonising decision for Eskom, we take solace in the fact that we spared no effort to collect outstanding debts amicably. Eskom inter alia embarked on an extended Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000 (PAJA) process, engaged all relevant and affected stakeholders, including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and National Treasury, entered into multiple payment plans and offered the suppression of future interest, as an incentive.

In spite of the fact that both the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act 4 of 2006 and supply agreements (with the municipalities) empower Eskom to disconnect electricity completely, Eskom has opted for a softer approach of interrupting electricity between 06h00 – 08h00 and 17h00 – 19h30 (Monday to Friday) and 08h30 – 11h00 and 15h00 – 17h30 (Saturday and Sunday).

To avoid supply interruptions, the municipalities need to meet the following three requirements:

A cash payment as negotiated with each municipality

A written undertaking in the form of a Council Resolution that current accounts will be honoured going forward

A payment plan for the arrears supported by a Council Resolution

Municipal customers are encouraged to engage with their supply authorities to get updated information on their municipalities’ arrears situation.

