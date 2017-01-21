Business robbed in St Francis Bay

Last night, 20 January, thieves broke into Bob Meikle’s shop in the industrial area of St Francis Bay and made off with more than R55 000 worth of goods.

An upset Bob Meikle told St Francis Chronicle that the culprits were all caught on camera.

All his paintball equipment, the safe and various other items from the shop in Tarragona Road, Sea Vista suburb, were taken.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests as yet. Anyone with any info on this crime, please contact the St Francis Bay police station on 042 200 1817/00.

