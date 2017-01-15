Man found on Kabeljous Road with stab wounds

Yesterday morning Jeffreys Bay NSRI coxswain, Shaun Kotze, found the man allegedly stabbed by another with a knife during an altercation.

According to Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, the man was found at about 11.10 am. Kotze, who always carries a full medical kit with him, rendered medical assistance to the man and raised the alarm.

NSRI medics, EC Government Health EMS and the SA Police Services were activated. The man was taken to hospital by EMS ambulance in a serious but stable condition . Police are investigating the incident.