St Francis Chronicle Novemeber 2016 print edition is now online

St Francis Chronicle November 2016 print edition is now online.

This free, community, print newspaper for St Francis, Kouga and Port Elizabeth readers has been placed online for the benefit of those readers living around Southern Africa or across the globe, who have holiday homes in St Francis, or who have family or friends here.

On this page you can download the edition suitable for reading on desktops and laptops. Click on the pdf pages, below, to read each page of this month’s edition:

p1 p2 p3 p4 p5 p6 p7 p8 p9 p10 p11 p12-13 p14 p15 p16 p17 p18 p19 p20-pdf p21 p22 p23 p24

For those with portable devices such as cell phones and tablets, there is a smaller digital version of the November edition, courtesy of issu at:

https://issuu.com/stfrancischronicle