Mark Williams of Zimbabwe is Vodacom Origins of Golf 2016 champ

And the winner of the Vodacom Origins of Golf 2016 is Mark Williams from Zimbabwe with -11, followed by Christiaan Besuidenhiout with -9.
vodacom-origins-of-golf-2015-023 vodacom-origins-of-golf-2015-025 vodacom-origins-of-golf-2015-026

Mark Williams of Zimbabwe  is the 2016 Vodacom Origins of Golf champ. He is seen here with Jeff Clause, CEO of St Francis Links Golf Estate, in St Francis Bay.

 

The crowds cheered as Mark’s caddie chased him round the final hole, spraying him with a bottle of champagne. at St Francis Links Golf Estate in the Eastern Cape at lunch time today.

Photos: Bev MOrtimer

