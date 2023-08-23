

-Edited by Bev Mortimer– Russia remains and will be a reliable food supplier to Africa , Russian President Vladimir Putin said during in the current BRICS Summit being held in Gauteng Province of South Africa with Heads of Sate and Ministers of several global countries.”



“Russia is willing to co-operate with with African development on the continent.” Putin said. Noting the volatility in the financial, energy and other markets, and the fact that private debts are rising, the Russian Presidents said: “Russia remains and will be a reliable food supplier to Africa.”



“Russia is part of the five most economically powerful countries in the world despite pessimistic outlooks from Western experts,” he said. He stated his country has had more than 6% growth and an increase in its economy over a three-year basis.



"There is volatility in the financial, energy and other markets, and that state and private debts are rising. Russia remains and will be a reliable food supplier to Africa," Putin said.

Putin also called on the BRICS Summit partners to cooperate on equal terms and also offer an update on his offer of free grain for African countries.



President Cyril Ramaphosa recently visited Russia, where he reiterated South Africa’s stance that the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine must be resolved through negotiation and peaceful means.



“As a country, we are committed to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means. We support the principle that members should refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of other States.



“Our position seeks to contribute to the creation of conditions that make the achievement of a durable resolution of the conflict possible. The reality is that the Russia-Ukraine conflict – and the tensions that underlie it – will not be resolved through military means. It needs to be resolved politically,” President Ramaphosa said in one of his weekly newsletters, earlier this year.



During a State Visit earlier in the day, Chinese Presdient Xi Jinping reaffirmed support for BRICS and African countries , including South Africa. Presenting the remarks of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue, Chinese Minister Wang Wentao, said: “Whatever resistance there may be, BRICS – a positive and stable force for good will continue to grow.



“We will forge stronger BRICS strategic partnerships, expand a BRICS plus model, actively advance membership expansion, deepen solidarity and co-operation with other emerging markets and developing countries, promote global multi polarity and greater democracy in international relations and help make the international order more just and equitable,” he said.