Bodies of murdered father and son found on road near Addo

Edited– The Eastern Cape SAPS says the bodies of a father and son were found on a dirt road near Addo Road at noon, 22 August.



The double murders are being investigated by SAPS Swartkops detectives.

Police say it is alleged that on 20 August at about 7 pm Edwin De Vos, aged 45 , and his son, Leonardo, aged 19 were seen leaving their house with a woman whose vehicle they had previously repaired.

Today Mrs de Vos reported both men missing at SAPS Gelvandale police station. While she was there, the police received info of two bodies found on the dirt road in the Swartkops policing area.

It was confirmed the bodies were those of the missing father and son.