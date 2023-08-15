Two alleged extortionists wounded, another died in shootout with Hawks

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The Hawks Eastern Cape provincial kidnapping task team made two arrests for alleged extortion, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Saturday this past weekend and a third suspect died after a shoot-out with police .

The Hawks under East London based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) in collaboration with the Provincial Local Record Centre (LCRC) and Magma Security on 12 August followed up on info that some suspects, aged between 38 and 40, allegedly had extorted cash protection fees from businesses of foreign nationals at Stutterheim.

Some businesses, however, did not arrive to pay the extortion and so the suspects allegedly on 13 August were reportedly going to attempt to get the protection fee from them.

The task team approached three suspects were heading to a vehicle. The suspects then started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued.

One suspect fled from the scene in a silver Renault vehicle and headed towards King Williamstown.

Another suspect was wounded with a shot on the arm, and the third died during the shootout.

The police recovered two firearms, a Star pistol and Px with serial numbers filed off, from the shootout scene. Money, allegedly extorted from businesses was recovered as well.

The silver Renault was later recovered after colliding with a horse between Stutterheim and King Williamstown. The suspect was seriously injured during the accident and was taken to hospital under police guard.

The two wounded suspects are expected to make an appearance at Stutterheim Magistrates’ Court as soon as they recover.



The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Cape, Major General Mboiki the Provincial task team and Magma Security for swift action in arresting these suspects who have allegedly been brutally taking money from businesses in the province.