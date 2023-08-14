Tomorrow’s planned ‘Shutdown March’ still on

Despite two main community leaders, members of the UDM party, having resigned from organising a ‘Shutdown’ March, tomorrow, 15 August, to air a list of grievances, the march is continuing at 6 am from the Humandsorp SPCA, and up Main Street to the Kouga Municipal offices.

The march initially was supposed to involve most areas of Kouga, including Sea Vista and Jeffreys Bay, and Kwanazamo in Humansdorp. The organisers listed a whole lot of grievances.

However, following the announcement from Kouga’s mayor, Hattingh Bornman, that the Kouga Municipality has “put measures in place” to control the march, two community organisers of the planned march resigned . ( see KM Notice)

Other march convenors have since taken over organising the march that will still go ahead. People from other areas who wish to march need to catch a taxi to Humansdorp.