Abalone seized after high-speed chase

St Francis Chronicle

-Edited- Four suspected abalone poachers were arrested in possession of abalone , after a high-speed chase in Atlantis, Western Cape, on 17 July.

The SAPS says Atlantis Crime Prevention Unit responded to information in the early hours and located a suspicious vehicle. They ordered the driver to stop ,but the driver disobey and speed off at high-speed with the crime unit in hot pursuit.

The chase ended on the Old Dassenberg Road where officers searched the vehicle and found 649 units of abalone. They arrested and detained four suspects on a charge of possession of abalone.

The suspects are expected to make respective court appearances in the Blue Down and Atlantis Magistrate court on the mentioned charges.

