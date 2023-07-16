Card scammer arrested in Cookhouse with 19 bank cards

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members arrested an alleged card scammer and confiscated 19 bank cards, cash and a Volvo station wagon on Friday.

The SAPS were holding surveillance duties at various ATMs in Somerset East and Cookhouse areas after receiving information of card scammers operating in the area.

On 14July the cops made a breakthrough and the suspect is expected to appear in the Somerset East magistrate court tomorrow, 17 July on charges of possession of suspected stolen bank cards.

Additional charges of fraud are expected to be included to his charge.

The SAPS, Colonel Priscilla Naidu says, warn people to also be aware of their surroundings when transacting at ATMs and never accept assistance from anyone.

“Criminals often employ various tactics to defraud innocent victims and one of their schemes include card swopping at ATM’s which is common in most parts of the Province.

“Be cautious of anyone striking up a conversation with you and offering to help you. Cancel your transaction and leave,” Colonel Naidu adds.