Card scammer arrested in Cookhouse with 19 bank cards

St Francis Chronicle

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members arrested an alleged card scammer and confiscated  19 bank cards, cash and a Volvo station wagon on Friday.

The SAPS  were holding surveillance duties at various ATMs in Somerset East and Cookhouse areas after receiving information of card scammers operating in the area.

On 14July the cops made a breakthrough and the suspect is expected to appear in the Somerset East magistrate court tomorrow, 17 July  on charges of possession of suspected stolen  bank cards.

Additional charges of fraud are expected to be included to his charge.

The SAPS, Colonel Priscilla Naidu says, warn people to also be aware of their surroundings when transacting at ATMs and never accept assistance from anyone.

“Criminals often employ various tactics to defraud innocent victims and one of their schemes include card swopping at  ATM’s which  is common in most parts of the Province.

“Be cautious of anyone striking up a conversation with you and offering to help you. Cancel your transaction and leave,”  Colonel Naidu adds.

