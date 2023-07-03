Nine year-old missing after wave swept him off Sandy Bay rocks

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A child was swept off shoreline rocks into the sea at Sandy Bay in the Western Cape by a wave .

And despite concerted rescue search efforts, including an extensive sea, air and shoreline search over barely accessible terrain there have been no signs of the missing child.



The NSRI says NSRI Hout Bay and Bakoven volunteer duty members responded to the scene in their respective rescue crafts while WC Government Services activated the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter . SAPS and police divers also hastened to the scene and are still searching for the child who had been on some rocks with his family at the time the wave struck.



Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS, City of Cape Town (CoCT) Law Enforcement and the Police Dive Unit were also notified and placed on alert.



The NSRI says its thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing child during difficult time. this