Zama Zamas arrested for alleged gold-dust mining

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Five illegal miners, aka ‘Zama Zamas’, have been arrested this weekend for alleged illegal mining and possession of gold dust in Lydenburg in Mpumalanga Province, in South Africa. Zama Zamas is Zulu word for ‘gambling’ and ‘trying your luck’.



The SAPS says security personnel reported suspicious activities at an old mine shaft in Lydenburg and law enforcement agencies in Lydenburg went to observe the mine. A Toyota Etios was spotted next to the mine and when the one occupant, noticed the guards, he reportedly tried to flee but was caught.



Four of his fellow Zama Zamas were inside the shaft when the guards. When they emerged from the mine at about 3.30 pm they were allegedly carrying bags containing gold dust.



The five Zama Zamas, aged between 18 and 57, are expected to appear at the Mashishing Magistrates’ Court tomorrow facing charges of illegal possession of gold bearing dust , plus illegal mining charges.



The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, welcomed the arrest of the five alleged illegal miners and appreciated the vigilance displayed by the security officers.