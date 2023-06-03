Tribute to Sarah Baartman

Sarah Baartman was born in the Eastern Cape of South Africa in the Gamtoos region.
She was taken overseas and after 200 years her body was returned to the Eastern Cape and she was buried in Hankey , her final resting place.

