Man missing in the surf off PE

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 22 year old-man, who waded into the sea until he could no longer stand, was caught up in rip currents, swept out to sea, and then he disappeared.

NSRI Gqeberha search for the missing man… Photo (NSRI)



Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man though police divers are continuing in an ongoing search and an investigation has been opened by the SAPS.



The NSRI says two buses carrying employees of a local company drove to the beach for a function. Justin Erasmus, NSRI Gqeberha station commander, recounts that at 1.38 pm yesterday NSRI Gqeberha volunteer duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Maitlands Beach.



The Nelson Mandela Bay water rescue network was activated, the NSRI launched it rescue craft, Rescue 6 Bravo, plus NSRI rescue swimmers, the SAPS, Gqeberha Fire and Rescue Services, the Nelson Mandela Bay (NBM) Lifeguards, Coastal Water Rescue and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded.

NMB lifeguards and Coastal Water Rescue rescue swimmers conducted sweeping line free dive search efforts without finding the missing man.



The NSRI says thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.