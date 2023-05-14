Two young men get 10 years each for digging up electrical cables in PE

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Two young men, aged 28 and 27, were sentenced in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court to 10 years’ imprisonment for tampering with electricity cables.

Last year in July the SAPS Algoa Park received info from the community about suspects busy digging up electricity cables in Old Uitenhage Road, Missionvale. The two accused, Khanye Pikoli and Elgin Hart, were arrested and detained in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act – damage to essential infrastructure.

They remained in custody until the final case this week. The SAPS says thieves, who steal cables and destroy essential infrastructure, must be harshly dealt with as their irresponsible actions impact on service delivery to the public.

The Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Vuyisile Ncata, welcomed the sentencing and re-iterated that this sentencing must serve as a warning to other perpetrators who steal cables which affects communication services, railway transport, water and electricity supply.

“The reckless activities by these offenders prejudices the livelihood of citizens as well as impacts on the wellbeing, daily functioning or economic activity of the public,” Maj Gen Ncata said. “It is therefore incumbent on law enforcement and the community to be vigilant and arrest or report any perpetrators found to be violating the Criminal Matters Amendment Act,” he added.