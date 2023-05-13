NSRI PE volunteers evacuate three ill foreigners from boats at sea

Edited- by Bev Mortimer-The NSRI PE volunteer, on duty members have had a busy May so far evacuating one Chinese man and two Filipinos from different boats at sea last week, the NSRI says.

In the first incident, just before 11 pm on on 3 May, Gqeberha duty crew, accompanied by EC Government Health EMS rescue paramedics, launched the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 6 Alpha to patient evacuate a Chinese seaman suffering a medical complaint on a commercial motor vessel off-shore in Algoa Bay.

On arrival NSRI crew and an EMS rescue paramedic boarded the vessel. The Chinese man was transferred to the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station, then transported to hospital by EMS ambulance. The operation was completed at midnight.

The next day, NSRI duty crew, accompanied by EC Government Health EMS rescue paramedics, launched the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 6 Alpha at 9.20 pm to evacuate a Filipino seaman suffering a medical complaint on a commercial motor vessel off-shore of Noordhoek.

On arrival on the scene NSRI crew and an EMS rescue paramedic boarded the vessel, transferred the Filipino to the NSRI rescue craft and brought him to the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station, from where he was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance for further care.

Then on 5 May just after 2 pm, the NSRI PE duty crew, accompanied by EC Government Health EMS rescue paramedics, launched the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 6 Alpha at 14h13, to patient evacuate a Filipino seaman suffering a medical complaint on a commercial motor vessel off-shore of Algoa Bay.

On arrival on the scene NSRI crew and an EMS rescue paramedic boarded the vessel, transferred the Filipino to the rescue vessel and brought him to the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station from where he was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance.

All operations took about an hour. The NSRI commends the good working cooperation between all services.

