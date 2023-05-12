NSRI JBay recover capsized kayak in the surf

The NSRI volunteer, on duty crew launched their NSRI rescue craft, jet-rib, Rescue 37 Alpha, and recovered sea-kayak about 509 meters off-shore.

This was in response to to reports of a fishing sea-kayak capsized in the surf-zone with one man onboard in front of the NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue station.

The sole occupant, a man managed to get to shore . On being notified the NSRI volunteer duty crew launched the NSRI rescue craft jet-rib Rescue 37 Alpha and recovered the sea-kayak about 509 meters off-shore. The craft was drained of water and towed ashore where the owner recovered his craft.

The swift NSRI response is commended.

