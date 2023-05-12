Hawks bust illicit drug-making operation in Magaliesberg

Chemicals, equipment and drugs in various stages of production amounting to millions of Rands were seized by South African Hawks at a plot in the North West Province.

The Hawks also arrested two suspects at the Magaliesberg plot.

The National Head of the Directorate, Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya, will be visiting the site this morning with members of the media . More details to follow.



The SAPS says: the seizure of drugs and the arrest of the two suspects is part of their ongoing fight against the proliferation of illicit drugs

