Truck driver arrested for rape near Graaff Reinet

Edited by Bev Mortimer-A 23 year-old woman hitchhiker was allegedly raped just outside the Graaff Reinet town in the Eastern Cape of South Africa yesterday afternoon by truck driver after he picked her up in Kariega.

The woman had been in the truck at about 3.40 pm with other passengers, who got off in Jansenville, and she continued to remain in the truck, alone with the driver driving on the Janseville Road.

About 30km from Graaff-Reinet at a resting spot he allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm and raped her.

She was dropped off in Graaff-Reinet where she alerted police. Swift follow-up investigation by SAPS Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre (OCC) and Vispol members led to the speedy arrest of the 43 year-old truck driver on the road to Colesberg on a charge of rape.