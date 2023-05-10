About R400-m worth counterfeit clothing seized at Durban harbour

Edited by Bev Mortimer- Cops seized R400-m worth counterfeit clothing brands at Durban harbour early this morning, 10 May.



The illicit goods were from an Asian country and the police are currently investigating the intended destination and possible recipients.



The SAPS report said vigilant police officers, performing routine risk profiling, identified a cold storage container with suspicious details. The container was correctly searched at a depot in Isipingo and the tons of counterfeit goods were discovered