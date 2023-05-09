See… Naas Botha, Pat Symcox and David Richardson at Woodlands Golf at Links

Breaking Local Community News …

-Edited by Bev Mortimer

Three South African sports’ celebrities will be at the Woodlands charity Golf Day in aid of Hospice at St Francis Links this weekend

Former national and Springbok rugby player, Naas Botha, and former South African international cricketers, Pat Symcox, and David Richardson, the latter who was also as CEO of the International Cricket Council, when Woodlands Dairy, will be hosting its annual golf day on 11 and 12 May at the St Francis Links.



Mandla Charlie of Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, says: “The Woodlands Dairy Golf Day combines fundraising with networking opportunities, fun, entertainment, and prize incentives, which create a positive and engaging environment for participants.

Photyo credit Woodands. Mandla Charli left) and Marisa Maccaferri (far right) of Woodlands Dairy handed over the cheque to Sister Ingrid Williams and her colleague Sharon Von Mollendorff of St. Francis Hospice after last year’s golf day.



Photo, Credit Woodlands: Zak Venter, Maps Maponyane, Leon Bosman and Kenny McEwan participated in last year’s event.

