Man, 23, dies in Humansdorp shack fire

Yesterday early morning a man died in a shack that was burnt down in the Eastern Cape town of Humansdorp in South Africa.

This is the second life to be lost in the burning down of a shack this month in the same area. In the earlier report, a little boy died in a fire – https://stfrancischronicle.com/2023/05/01/two-little-kids-burnt-to-death-in-shack-fires-in-pe-and-hdorp/

The SAPS says neighbours allegedly woke up to the smell of fire about 3.30 am and found the shack burnt down next door to them near the Golf course in Kwanomzamo informal settlement in Humansdorp

Inside the gutted shack they found the body of the young man, believed to be from Butterworth and whose name was given to the police as being Nkosoxolo Katikati.



The SAPS are currently trying to trace the deceased’s next of kin . Anyone who can assist, please contact SAPS Humansdorp, D/W/O Corne Smit, on 082 441 7613 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.