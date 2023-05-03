A R3-million abalone bust at Graaff-Reinet

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- SAPS Cookhouse and Graaff- Reinet officers, in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, seized R3-million worth of abalone last night, 2 May.

Two suspects were arrested and a total of 75 bags of abalone with 9398 units of abalone, a Porsche Cayenne, a trailer and a Toyota Camry was confiscated. The abalone, estimated to be worth R3.3-million, was found inside the trailer (see photo , above) .



The SAPS said in a statement that about 7 pm last night SAPS Cookhouse highway patrol members received info of a blue Toyota Camry and a Porsche Cayenne pulling a trailer with illegal abalone travelling on the R75 from Kariega towards Graaff-Reinet with illegal abalone.



The SAPS officers travelled from the N10 outside Cookhouse towards Graaff-Reinet on the R63. The Toyota Camry was stopped, however the Porche continued to speed towards Graaff-Reinet.



Police officers from Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre blocked off the road. When the occupants of the Porsche saw the blue lights close to the entrance of Graaff-Reinet, they stopped the car abandoned it and fled into the bushes.

The suspects aged 47 and 51-years old from Cape Town were detained on charges of transportation and illegal possession of abalone. They are expected to appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate court tomorrow, 4 May .



Advertisement