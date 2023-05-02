NSRI Duban assists yacht in Vasco da Gama Race



-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 34-meter yacht, Spirit of Anna Wardley, with 5 crew members inboard, that was participating in the Vasco da Gama Race to East London suffered steering failure during the early stages of the race off-shore of Durban on 30 April and NSRI Durban crew hastened to assist .



NSRI Durban volunteer duty crew members

Jonathan Kellerman, NSRI Durban station commander, says the volunteer NSRI Durban duty crew responded to a call from race officers to assist the yacht crew. “We launched the NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 6 and rendezvoused with the yacht two nautical miles off-shore of the Durban Port South Breakwater.

“The casualty yacht crew were in no immediate danger.”



The NSRI crew members established a tow line and and the yacht was safely returned to the international mooring at Durban Marina without incident. “On arrival at the Marina we rafted our rescue craft alongside the yacht to safely moor her alongside a berth. “



No further assistance was required Kellerman said. The crew of yacht Anna Wardley set sail again and continued participating in the race to East London.



“We believe they are effecting repairs during the voyage.“