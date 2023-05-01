Crystal Hulett wins Cobbles Classic Ladies’ event

break… Local St Francis sporting news… by Bev Mortimer

St Francis Bay’s surfing star, Crystal Hulett, won the Cobblestone open division ladies Classic at Cape Recife , in PE on Saturday.



This is Crystal’s third win in a row in this surfing contest , but this year, 2023, is her first at winning top title. The previous two years Crystal came second to her cousin Michelle, who took the main title twice.



Crystal says it was a close win for her and Hayley Hansen, the second placed ladies’ surfer. “We had really good conditions. I feel like the waves on offer never disappoint. So that was really awesome!

“The event was a two days so we went over three days we had some flexibility to check the forecast. So we chose the best two days for surf.”



Crystal relates there was an awesome bunch of people and it was a classic, traditional longboard event – “Single fins of 5050 rails and no leashes – so that’s a big one !”



She also relates that it was Cobble’ 10th Anniversary event, so it was something special with an amazing turnout of people from all over the country. “Really rad,” Crystal enthuses.



“It was great competition, great vibes, great community and I feel super blessed to be able to have these contests”.



Crystal also thanks the sponsors and the prizes from Jbay Fins, Honey Shield Sunblock, RYD Surf Gear And Wild Kind and Vissla.

Photos: Liesel Hulett.

