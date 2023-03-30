What to do in St Francis?

By Bev Mortimer

St Francis Chronicle’s regular Four-Page Pull-Out that has been popular with visitors to St Francis for the past 21 years is posted here for visitors not in St Francis

The actual Pull-out can be found in the current March-Easter edition in St Francis Chronicle newspaper, now out in St Francis, Kouga, and some niche PE shops.

Get as copy now to find out …

‘What’s happening in St Francis?

What to do ?

Where to go?

These are among the top, best spots in St Francis, but there are others … so put on your walking shoes and scout around to find these and your own ‘fav’ places!

Advertisement