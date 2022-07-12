Wildcard, Injury Updates and Match-Ups for the first Women’s and Mens’ Rounds for Corona Open J-Bay

Luke Thompson (RSA), the highest-ranked male South African surfer on the Challenger Series rankings is replacing John John Florence (HAW), who withdrew from this competition following his knee injury at the Quiksilver Pro G-Land.

Jeffreys Bay local Joshe Faulkner has been awarded the men’s event wildcard, and Tia Blanco (USA) will be the women’s wildcard, the last of three wildcards from her Ultimate Surfer prize.

The 2019 Corona Open J-Bay winner, Gabriel Medina (BRA), will not be surfing in J-Bay after he injured his knee during the Oi Rio Pro pres. by Corona in Saquarema. He will be replaced by the 2023 wildcard and 2022 injury replacement, Yago Dora (BRA).

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Courtney Conlogue (USA)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Tia Blanco (USA)

HEAT 3: Johanne Defay (FRA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA)

HEAT 4: Lakey Peterson (USA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Tyler Wright (AUS)

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Matthew McGillivray (RSA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Jordy Smith (RSA), Yago Dora (BRA)

HEAT 3: Jack Robinson (AUS), Kolohe Andino (USA), Luke Thompson (RSA)

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Nat Young (USA), Joshe Faulkner (RSA)

HEAT 5: Ethan Ewing (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW), Jackson Baker (AUS)

HEAT 6: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Seth Moniz (HAW)

HEAT 7: Callum Robson (AUS), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA)

HEAT 8: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA)

JEFFREYS BAY, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 11: Matthew McGillivray of South Africa at the press conference prior to the commencement of the Corona Open J-Bay on July 11, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 8: Luke Thompson of South Africa surfs in Heat 3 of the Round of 24 at the Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill on July 8, 2022 at Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo by Alan van Gysen/World Surf League)

JEFFREYS BAY, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 11: Jordy Smith of South Africa at the press conference prior to the commencement of the Corona Open J-Bay on July 11, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)