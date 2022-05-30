Help three Sea Vista soccer players play overseas

By Bev Mortimer

Three Sea Vista soccer players have been chosen to train for a trip to Sweden and the UK from July.

The players, Khanyiselo Mdledle, Abulele Silolo and Lisakhanya Skhosana, have been chosen to train with Pro Skills Soccer Academy before they leave. In the UK the trio will join other South African youngsters chosen to participate in the 2021 U/20 Manchester Cup International Tournament and also in the 2021 U/12, U/14 and U/16 age divisions at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world’s largest international youth football.

This is a great honour and especially a wonderful opportunity for these local players who will be representing South Africa, and who will make St Francis Bay, Kouga and their country, proud.

The trio are currently in Cape Town arranging visas and will be there for a week playing friendly soccer games around Cape Town. The 19 selected players, who wish to play in these overseas tournaments, need to secure their own airfares.

So the Sea Vista three are also currently waiting to secure airfares totalling around R31k for the three of them, and enough funds for kit and gear, plus a little pocket money .

It is hoped that charitable people locally or nationally will enable the players to play.

Local pastor, Johannes Spekboom, says: ‘Potential and Reality is related although it’s not the same thing. These boys have the potential and its surfacing rapidly.

“Now the reality is they need to be inspired by us, by motivating them since they are going overseas because of their talent.

“They have never been overseas but to make it possible for contributions towards their fares and gear are needed. Any little amount can make a huge difference in their trip.

“Let us be generous my good people and invest in these boys for it’s the most wonderful thing that we can do!

“They only have a month left to raise the fees they need, so let’s encourage these boys through words of motivation and funding from the community of St Francis Bay and elsewhere.

“Let’s get behind these boys with everything we’ve got! Kouga Rise! ”

Anyone who can help these boys secure their trip and future in this popular sport, please contact Pastor Spekboom on: 060 327 2657

The Sea Vista trio were trained by two coaches Thomas Kuka and Kaizer Mxolisi Makisi.

– Photos of three soccer boys and their two coaches (provided ).