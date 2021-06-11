Sarah Baartman District could unleash 3 Covid wave in EP – GCIS

– By Bev Mortimer

Owing to the rapid rise of infections, the Garden Route part of the Sarah Baartman District has again been identified as a Covid 19 hotspot that potentially could unleash the third wave in the Province.

This is according to a press release from the Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) and issued today by Ndlelantle Pinyana, GCIS Provincial Manager, Eastern Cape.

He says as part of the countrywide government awareness campaign on vaccination registration, GCIS will launch phase 1 of the Province–wide Vaccination Registration Awareness Activation Mobile Truck roadshow. The launch will be on the 14 June in Tsitsikamma, Coldstream area.

The awareness programme is also aimed at sensitising the public on the importance of continuous adherence to safety protocols as the 3rd wave is fast approaching.

Residents will be empowered on how to access and use the various platforms of the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to register citizens aged 60 years and above for Covid vaccination through drama and stage performances.

Local leaders will use the platform to encourage residents not to be complacent and to adhere to the basic protocols, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing of hands and sanitising.