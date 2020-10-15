Suspect arrested for murder of Sea Vista woman

– Article by Bev Mortimer

A man has been arrested for the murder of Marelese Dolene Rollison, 30, whose body was found, tied up with cable tie around her, by the St Francis Bay police on the Tarragona roadside in the Sea Vista suburb of this town on Sunday this week, 11 October.

The 64 year-old suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning, 16 October 2020. The culprit was reported to have been spotted on surveillance cameras with the woman victim.

The deceased had sustained several bruises in the upper body. A case of murder was opened and the matter is under further investigation.

The SAPS urge anyone with further info to report it to the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Lwazi Solombela, at 071 475 1831. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

