Sarah Baum wins the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro

Photos

Credit: © WSL / Ethan Smith

South African born surfer, Sarah Baum, won the women’s 2020 Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event at Avoca Beach today. 1March.

This former Durbanite surfer’s year has been spectacular so far with a win at Carve Pro and a runner-up finish at the recent Mothernest Great Lakes Pro. After she took out top honours in the final against Cedar Leigh-Jones (Avalon, NSW), she also secured the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series title.

Baum used her deadly backhand attack to notch up a massive 15.60 two-wave heat total. A near-perfect 9.00 point wave score during the final afforded Baum some breathing space between her and Leigh-Jones, who couldn’t catch up in time.

Baum will now head to her adopted hometown in Austraila’s Newcastle for the Doyle Partners Women’s Pro at Merewether.

“This is totally surreal,” Baum said. “These 3000 points and the prize money from this event will go a long way to help me to qualify.

“I’m so excited for the rest of the year now. The result hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I think it will in a few hours.

I now have to head home to Newcastle and prepare for the QS5000 there, so hopefully, this bit of momentum will help me when that event begins.”

(Edited by Bev Mortimer)