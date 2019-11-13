Murder probe after man found dead in JBay house

A 79-year-old man was found dead and tied to a chair inside his locked Wavecrest house in Jeffreys Bay last night, 13 November.

The SAPS says it is investigating a case of murder of the unnamed man living in a house in Price of India Crescent. Apparently a relative of the man, living out of town, contacted a local security company after he could not reach the man. He asked the security company to investigate. The security guard found all the doors locked and after obtaining permission he forced open one of the the house doors.

The elderly deceased man was found tied up inside his bedroom and the door of a safe was found open

It is unknown if anything was stolen.

Police were summoned by the security company at 9 pm and said the name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be reached to identify the body.

Police opened a case of murder and urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111.