NSRI St Francis Bay in two patient evacuations from chokka boats

On Sunday evening, 25 August, NSRI St Francis Bay evacuated two ill patients from two different chokka boats at sea, shortly after each other.

Sara Smith, NSRI St Francis Bay station commander, said at 5. 53 pm, while the local NSRI was undertaking training exercises, the volunteer crew members diverted the Spirit of St Francis II rescue craft to evacuate an ill crewman on a chokka boat 3.5 nautical miles, east of St Francis Bay’s private port.

The NSRI initiated emergency medical treatment on board the boat and the crewman was transferred to the rescue boat and taken to the port. Private ambulance services took over the care of the patient and transported him to hospital.

Shortly afterwards, at 7.39 p, the NSRI duty crew were again activated to assist another crewman suffering a medical emergency on a chokka boat at anchor, 1 nautical mile from the port.

The Spirit of St Francis II was again launched to reach the boat where medical treatment was initiated on board. The patient was secured into a Stokes basket stretcher, transferred to the rescue craft and taken to port in a serious but stable condition. Private ambulance services again took care of this second patient and transported him to hospital.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

