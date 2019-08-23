St Francis Bay Fires – SAPS seeks 2 men calming bees with smoke

The SAPS seeks information from anyone who knows more about two men, who allegedly started the disastrous fire yesterday by using smoke to calm bees at a beehive in St Francis Bay yesterday.

Police say a woman allegedly saw two men with a beehive; one was wearing a blue overall and the other man was pushing a bicycle. When the smoke turned into a fire, fanned by the wind, both men ran away.

A team of Kouga municipal firemen, plus volunteer fire fighters with the Disaster Volunteer Group (DVG), battled for hours to extinguish the fires, along with helicopter pilots who doused the flames and co-ordinated firefighting efforts from the sky. They managed to contain the fires late last night after 13 houses were burnt.

Police say they are investigating a case of (possible) arson and urge anyone with information who can assist them in their investigations to contact investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Lwazi Solombela on 071 475 1831. The information may also be shared with the police by anonymously by phoning Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Edited by Bev Mortimer. Photo supplied by SAPS

