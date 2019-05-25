Two alleged shoplifters caught with R15k stolen clothes in JBay

Two suspects, a man were arrested for allegedly having around R15 000 worth of clothing in their possession in Jeffreys Bay yesterday afternoon.

The pair were in a rented car driving suspiciously around a shopping mall parking lot when alert police patrol officers stopped them and searched the vehicle around 2 pm on 24 May.

The car, a silver Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration number plates, had two occupants, a man and a woman, who were unable to account for new clothing items in the car, valued around R15 000 and allegedly stolen from various retail stores

They were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and the car was impounded. The 35 year-old woman and 40 year-old man are due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on M27 May on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised members for the arrest. “There is a noticeable trend for criminals to use rental vehicles hence members are wary of such vehicles. Police urge shop owners with clothing security tags not to allow foil wrapped bags in their businesses as a precautionary measure”, Brig Lebok said.

