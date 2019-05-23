Man arrested for stealing inside cop station

Alert Storms River police arrested a 32 year-old man allegedly in the act of stealing inside the local cop station earlier today.

After scaling a boundary wall and forcing a window open, the suspect allegedly tried to take a computer and was caught in the act with two memory sticks in his pocket.

The SAPs statement says today, 23 May, at about 12:50 am, a member of the Community Service Centre spotted someone on the CCTV monitor scaling a boundary fence at the back of the police station and immediately summoned other colleagues for assistance. It is alleged that the suspect forced open a window and entered one of the offices in the administration block.

The suspect was arrested inside the office allegedly busy disconnecting a computer. Police also allegedly recovered from the suspect’s pocket the memory sticks that belonged to police officer at the station,.

The suspect is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised members for their alertness. “It is pleasing to see the alertness and state of readiness of members, when a criminal came knocking at their own backyard”, added Brig Lebok.

