Humansdorp woman arrested for husband’s murder

Humansdorp SAPS detectives yesterday arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband.

It is alleged that on 9 March the couple had a heated argument at their residence in Gill Marcus during which the wife stabbed her husband.

The 53 year-old man was taken to a local hospital and died the following day.

Detectives from SAPS Humansdorp arrested the 52-year-old woman and she is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court today, 11 March, on a charge of murder.

