Body found in Hankey

The body of an unknown man with an open head wound was found yesterday, 9 March in Hankey.

The Hankey SAPS is investigating a case of murder and is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s, plus police are also searching for the man’s relatives.

Police say he was found at 11.50 in Miggel Street, Extension four, Hankey. The motive for the murder is unknown and police are following all possible leads.

Anyone who can assist is requested to contact SAPS Hankey or Crime Stop 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and their information treated confidentially.

