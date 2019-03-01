Abalone poachers arrested in St Francis Bay

Two suspected poachers were arrested this afternoon for being in possession of 40 units of abalone close to the Main beach of St Francis Bay.

The value of the abalone confiscated by the SAPS still has to be determined.

The suspects were arrested after the SAPS received a tip off at 2 pm today. The pair are expected to appear n the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Monday 4 march on a charge of illegal possession of abalone.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, commended the members for the good work and ensuring that those who break the law are facing the consequences.

The South African Police Service call upon the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

– Edited

Advertisements