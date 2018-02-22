Have your say on the Energy Discussion Paper

– Available for download here: NPC Energy Paper

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has agreed to release the Discussion Paper on Energy for public input and further stakeholder engagement.

The NPC took the decision at its recent Lekgotla which took place from 9 to 11 February 2018.

The release of the report for public input follow ongoing work of the NPC to consult and advise on the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP).

“The NPC has been working on a series of research papers on pathways out of the current economic slump,” said Commissioner Jarrad Wright . “The document on energy is the first of the series to be released for public and stakeholder input.”

Interested organisations and individuals have been invited to make their voices heard and send written submissions, apply to attend discussions to the NPC in writing to ashraf@dpme.gov.za by 4 April 2018.

Interested stakeholders may also make oral submissions to the NPC.

