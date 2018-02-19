High speed chase nets seven suspects following egg farm robbery attempt

Seven robbery suspects have been arrested after a high speed chase, following a foiled robbery attempt at a Thornhill egg farm yesterday, 18 February.

The SAPS says at about 8 pm seven, three armed with guns , stormed into an egg farm outside Thornhill.

An employee pressed the panic alarm and suspects stole a cell phone before speeding off in a gold VW Polo. Police dispatched a patrol vehicle and the Polo was spotted on the N2 near Van Stadens Bridge. A high speed chase ensued.

Nearby police stations provided back up and the car was cornered at Agnes Street, Port Elizabeth. Four occupants were arrested and the car was confiscated.

Police found a stolen cell phone and also seized false registration number plates. A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects walking along the N2.

The suspects aged between 28 and 35 will appear in court soon on charges ranging from attempted business robbery to possession of stolen property.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, says this success is a testimony that police are indeed reclaiming the streets from criminals.

– edited

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related