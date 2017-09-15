Violence and damage during Humansdorp community roadblock

An SAPS official was injured after being pelted with stones, there were reports of damage to infrastructure with public violence and rubber bullets were fired during the roadblock on the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay yesterday, 14 September.

The strikers were reportedly protesting over housing promises made in the past but not yet honoured. Kouga’s Executive Mayor, Elza van Lingen, was in negotiations with the strikers yesterday afternoon.

The roadblock started around 5 am yesterday morning and the R330 was barricaded with rubble, stones and burning tyres by Humansdorp community members. The roadblock has been in effect for 24 hours under the watchful eyes of a strong police presence and is is still in effect. The SAPS boosted deployments in the area to maintain order.

Police say cases of damage to infrastructure and public violence were registered and are under investigation. While negotiations between the aggrieved party and councillors were conducted some community members allegedly pelted police members with stones injuring the police official. Rubber bullets were fired in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Station Commander of Humansdorp, Col Simon Swarts, has condemned the acts of violence and appealed to those involved to refrain from using violence to find a solution. “Violent acts are punishable by law and perpetrators should refrain from these acts and to rather come to an amicable solution to manage the conflict”.

Police appeal to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the violence. Photos supplied by the SAPS.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

