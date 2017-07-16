Chokka boat aground off Cape St Francis, 8 crew missing

Eight people are missing from a chokka boat that ran aground and crashed on rocks in stormy seas and fierce winds at Cape St Francis’ Sunset Rocks early this morning

The name of the boat is Maredon which was on its maiden voyage with 16 people believed to have been on board. The boat is owned by Balobi.

Half the crew have been accounted for but eight are still missing. Some of the crew have been sent to hospital.

At the scene of the boat which was upside down, a helicopter was flying repeatedly out to sea in search of survivors

While the NSRI and ambulance services were on hand to at the scene , one man emerged from the upside wreck and managed to get ashore. He was reportedly incoherent and believed to be suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to hospital.

The accident happened in the early hours of this morning before 8 am in stormy seas.

At the time of writing this, no one was available to comment to the press from Balobi .

Kouga’s Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen and Clr Ben Rheeder were at the scene (see photo).

An update will be released later by NSRI … to follow on Facebook (St Francis Chronicle Newspaper Page)

Photos by Bev Mortimer (copyright)

