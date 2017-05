Five arrested for dagga in Thornhill roadblock

Five suspects were arrested for illegal dagga possession while traffic fines totalling R9250 were issued during a Thornhill SAPS multi-disciplinary roadblock on the N2 today, 12 May.

During the roadblock 218 vehicles were stopped, 109 persons were searched and 20 traffic fines issued. The arrested people will appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on 15 May.

